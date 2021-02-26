Peek a Drew!

Gif : The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Weekly Drew Weekly Highlighting the very special moments of Drew Barrymore’s very special talk show, served sunny-side up (just like how Drew likes it!) Prev Next View All

This week, Drew Barrymore pulled a Spagett! during her eponymous talk show’s Design Week, and hid behind furniture to terrify a woman whose house she redecorated. Elsewhere during the Design Week festivities, Barrymore rhapsodized a water filter, got honest for a second about a desk chair (“It must be comfortable”), and described her habit of showing her world-traveling children their next destination on a model globe as “soulful.”

Monday was Barrymore’s birthday, which meant many surprises in the form of VIP appearances by people who matter to Barrymore, including David Letterman, Steven Spielberg, and bestie Cameron Diaz, whom Barrymore greets in gibberish and refers to as “Poo Poo.” That nickname even made the chyron.

Screenshot : The Drew Barrymore Show

Advertisement

As part of her birthday celebration, February 22 was declared Drew Barrymore Day in West Hollywood, California, and Barrymore received the key to the city. She cried in response to this and basically every other surprise in her birthday celebration. She cried so much, in fact, I felt like I was watching a vintage episode of America’s Next Top Model.

Also, Ross Matthews announced his engagement during Drew’s News and Barrymore displayed her inability to keep time with a group of senior citizens who use exercise balls as drums. What a week! It’s all in the montage and more: