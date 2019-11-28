I need someone to give me money to buy the famous UFO photos from The X-Files. I need about $10,000 to buy all of them .

The photos are a part of a large batch of space photography up for auction online at Sotheby’s. The variety is incredible, and besides the UFO photos, I think my favorites are the NASA lift- off photos. But back to the aliens.

There are three lots of photography taken by “Billy” Eduard Albert Meier in Switzerland, which are largely considered the best photos ever taken of UFOs. Lot 214 has the “I Want to Believe” photo in it. As of writing, the lot is at $5,000, so please Venmo me.

Don’t you want to believe?