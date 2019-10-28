Prince Charles's Staff Is Reportedly Nervous About The Crown

Are you excited for the return of The Crown and the ascension of Olivia Colman to her rightful place as monarch? Well, I can tell you who isn’t—Prince Charles’s staff is reportedly very nervous about his portrayal as they grow closer to the Camilla/Diana years. What a coincidence, that’s exactly what I’m excited about.

The Sun reported that stars of The Crown were excluded from an April launch event for Sir David Attenborough’s Netflix show, Our Planet, while people like the creator of Black Mirror got to attend. A Buckingham Palace staffer was like, yes, sure, but Charles didn’t know anything about it:

The courtier said: “It was discussed by all the relevant Households and event organisers and agreed that it was hard to see the relevance of attendance by The Crown cast and would be a distraction to the ultimate messages of Our Planet. “After all, it is a serious documentary about saving the planet not a launch of series three of The Crown. “The decision was not one at the request of, instruction of, or direction of any of the members of the Royal Family.

Advertisement

Sure! But a royal source told the Sun that Charles’s staff is extremely worried about the coming seasons of The Crown, after they’ve spent all this time rebuilding his shredded reputation post-19 90s and as the clock is ticking down toward when he will eventually become monarch:

“Charles’s staff are deeply paranoid about The Crown. They are trying to make him a popular king-in-waiting. “But the next few seasons are going to be increasingly focussed on the Prince of Wales’ behaviour, especially around his marriage to Diana and affair with Camilla. The timing couldn’t be any more disastrous in terms of Charles’s bid for popularity. “So his staff made it clear he wouldn’t attend the event if Netflix had any The Crown actors there.”

Gonna be real funny when a show that is clearly deeply enamored of the institution of monarchy accidentally hollows out the ground underneath.