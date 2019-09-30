A Supposedly Feminist Website
Punk Band Bleached Has Had Enough of the Non-Stop Party Lifestyle

Lisa Fischer
Filed to:Bleached
A musician’s lifestyle is often perceived to be a glamorous combination of sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll. But Bleached isn’t interested in romanticizing their history of substance abuse.

Jennifer and Jessica Clavin are better known as the sisters behind the band Bleached, whose latest album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough is heavily influenced by their newfound sobriety. The Clavins stopped by Jezebel to talk more about what sets this record apart from their previous one, how the punk scene has changed, and the challenges of trying to live a healthy life on the road.

“In the ’70s, I feel like punk was very controversial, and you could say things that were out there. And today, people would be offended, rightfully so,” says Jennifer.

