There are two types of people in this world: Those who salivate at the prospect of a 10-hour puppet show set in a fantasy land that’s populated by species after species with its own unique riff on uncanny valley, and those who don’t know what they’re missing. I have no idea what to tell the latter group, but the former can rejoice: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hits Netflix on August 30. It looks nothing less than audacious.

It’s a prequel to the 1982 film The Dark Crystal, which was co-directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, and the inspiration for many an ’80s baby’s nightmare. More fun facts: The original movie was billed as the first “live-action” movie in which no humans appeared on screen (I mean, sort of—you can make out the human doubles of fluidity icon character Jen in long shots) and was inspired by Jane Roberts’s woo-woo Seth Material, whose contents Roberts supposedly received prophet-like, much the way Helen Schucman received A Course in Miracles. How much do you want to bet Marianne Williamson is beside herself in anticipation of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance?

This time it’s woke, or so it would seem, as the elf-like Gelfling battle the raptor-like Skeksis. This show could literally do whatever and it would have my attention for at least five episodes.

Me wanting more Dark Crystal content after watching this trailer:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.

Me after binge-watching hours of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance:

Me sleeping in the next day, exhausted from the binge:

It’s gonna be a great Labor Day weekend!!!