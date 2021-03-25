A Supposedly Feminist Website
Remembering True Blood, HBO's Camp Vampire Fantasia

meganreynolds
Megan Reynolds
In 2008, at the height of HBO’s dominance as the national purveyor of prestige television, Alan Ball’s True Blood premiered. Ostensibly a show about vampires learning to adapt to modern society, Ball’s vampire fantasy was also a camp classic, injecting some humor and a whole lot of bare-breasted, smooth-skinned, HBO-style sex into a tale as old as time: hot vampire from the Civil War falls in love with a waitress who can read other people’s thoughts, and hijinks ensue.

Remembering 2008 is almost as difficult as remembering last week, but revisiting True Blood was a nice and nostalgic trip into the past, when television felt like an event rather than a matter of course. Join us for a journey to Bon Temps, where the good times have never stopped rolling and when the wind blows through the Spanish moss at night, you can hear Stephen Moyer whispering “Sooooookieeeehhhhh.”

Megan Reynolds

Senior Writer, Jezebel

