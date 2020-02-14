RIHANNA IS IN THE STUDIO!! I REPEAT: RIHANNA IS IN THE STUDIO!!

Image : Getty

She has trolled and trolled, but Rihanna has given no indication that her ninth album is coming anytime soon. While she’s been cryptic about when exactly her new music is dropping (“to be continued,” she told ET Online recently), we know that music is being recorded because, and please, I hope you’re sitting down for this, she posted that she was in the studio, on Instagram.

Yep, that looks like what a studio looks like. 100% studio right here. Now that’s a place for recording music, I’m sure of it! Screenshot : Rihanna/Instagram

With the Neptunes, of course. If I entertain my worst thoughts, it could just mean that the Neptunes are putting out a record and Rihanna is a feature on it? Which I wouldn’t be mad at either! Pharrell and Chad Hugo previously worked with Rihanna on the last N.E.R.D. album for “Lemon,” a perfect song.



But Pharrell also hinted that he was working on Rihanna’s album back in July after he posted in an Instagram comment that fans “aren’t ready” for what she’s working on. Very bold of you sir, but I’m listening. After his work on Sweetener, which sounded extremely N.E.R.D.-y for an Ariana Grande album, I personally think this is good news, but now the Navy can finally breathe.

Breathe in, breathe out. The music is coming.