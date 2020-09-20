RuPaul Reminds Us to Vote for the Pro-Fracking Candidate of Our Choice

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its Creative Arts Emmy winners this weekend , and Deadline reports that , for the fifth consecutive year, RuPaul has taken home the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.



Accepting his Emmy during Saturday’s virtual ceremony, the titular host of RuPaul’s Drag Race dedicated the win to the late Chi Chi DeVayne, a fan favorite queen from the VH1 series who died of pneumonia in August. He also used the opportunity to make “a political statement,” reminding viewers to vote in November’s presidential election.

“The time has come for you to vote for your life,” the host said , without clarifying which candidate our lives actually depend on. I’m going to go out on a limb and assume he’s urging viewers to cast their ballots for Joe Biden? T hough, whichever way the election goes , RuPaul can rest easy knowing that his fracking operation out in Wyoming will surely continue, unimpeded, as both the Democratic former Vice President and Republican incumbent Donald Trump are vocal supporters of the environmentally destructive method of resource-extraction that Ru’s apparently been profiting off of for years.

The host continued:

I’ve always said, every time I bat my false eyelashes, I’m making a political statement, but tonight the only political statement I want to make is love. Love for out LGBTQ brothers and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens, and love for the United States of America, where a little gay boy with nothing more than a pussycat wig and a dream can build an international platform for sweet, sensitive souls everywhere.

