A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

RuPaul Reminds Us to Vote for the Pro-Fracking Candidate of Our Choice

mrsblog
Harron Walker
Filed to:rupaul is fracking
rupaul is frackingRuPaulRupaul's drag raceEmmysemmy awards
3
Save
Illustration for article titled RuPaul Reminds Us to Vote for the Pro-Fracking Candidate of Our Choice
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its Creative Arts Emmy winners this weekend, and Deadline reports that, for the fifth consecutive year, RuPaul has taken home the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Advertisement

Accepting his Emmy during Saturday’s virtual ceremony, the titular host of RuPaul’s Drag Race dedicated the win to the late Chi Chi DeVayne, a fan favorite queen from the VH1 series who died of pneumonia in August. He also used the opportunity to make “a political statement,” reminding viewers to vote in November’s presidential election.

“The time has come for you to vote for your life,” the host said, without clarifying which candidate our lives actually depend on. I’m going to go out on a limb and assume he’s urging viewers to cast their ballots for Joe Biden? Though, whichever way the election goes, RuPaul can rest easy knowing that his fracking operation out in Wyoming will surely continue, unimpeded, as both the Democratic former Vice President and Republican incumbent Donald Trump are vocal supporters of the environmentally destructive method of resource-extraction that Ru’s apparently been profiting off of for years.

Advertisement

The host continued:

I’ve always said, every time I bat my false eyelashes, I’m making a political statement, but tonight the only political statement I want to make is love. Love for out LGBTQ brothers and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens, and love for the United States of America, where a little gay boy with nothing more than a pussycat wig and a dream can build an international platform for sweet, sensitive souls everywhere.

G/O Media may get a commission
PS5 DualSense Controller
PS5 DualSense Controller

Watch the full acceptance speech below.

Harron Walker

Freelance contributor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Really Hates it When the Press Try to Ask Her Questions

Who Is Audrey Peters, TikTok's Wannabe Carrie Bradshaw, and Why On Earth Do We Care?

Now Would Be a Great Time to Go Low

Tell Us About Your Spectacular Home Improvement Disasters

DISCUSSION

gamingwithbaby
gamingwithbaby

Between this and the Rob Reiner piece, maybe you should just sit out the rest of the day?

See the top comment here for further context: https://earther.gizmodo.com/1842366640