Welcome to Jezebel’s new Friday column for the latest film and TV development news of the week. In addition to too much television (the only show on TV lately seems to be Succession), there are now also way too many movies and a stressful amount of streaming services—although, whoever gave Quibi the name Quibi deserves an Emmy. Our mission is to consume them all, or at least 42 percent of what is produced. This week comes news that Kara Brown, of Jezebel and Grown-ish fame, has her own TV show! And Rami Malek somehow didn’t get cast as a serial killer in his upcoming movie with Denzel Washington. Let’s proceed.



Quibi! Quibi, Quibi, Quibi. It’s a new Quibi thriller starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins (Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton), in an adaptation of the Alex Morel novel. Sophie Turner’s character Jane survives a plane crash on a mountain and finds Paul (Hawkins). Together they try to survive the elements, hence the title Survive. [Variety]

Euphoria’s Barbie Ferrera and Haley Lu Richardson are attached to HBO Max Film’s UNpregnant, which “tells the story of 17-year-old Veronica (Richardson), who never thought she’d want to fail a test—that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with two solid pink lines.” Ferreira plays her best friend. [Deadline]



Rami Malek found the perfect serial-killer vehicle to match his creepy vibe, except he’s not playing the serial killer. [Deadline]



Jezebel alum Kara Brown got her pilot Straight Talk picked up at NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, with executive producer Rashida Jones. The show “examines what happens when two opposing ideologies are forced into an odd coupling.” Jada Pinkett Smith stars. [Shadow and Act]

Leftovers sweatpants-wearer Justin Theroux is starring in an Apple TV series, The Mosquito Coast, based on his uncle’s novel. [Collider]



Carol Burnett and Fred Armisen joined the cast of Sorta Like a Rock Star, a Netflix film about a “preternaturally optimistic” teen girl. A biopic about me? [Deadline]

Big Bang Theory co-stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are executive-producing a Fox comedy in which Bialik plays the lead Carla, a 39-year-old woman who opens a cat café and can’t have it all but maybe can. But she can’t. [Variety]



I wouldn’t watch this, but maybe you would: a “female ghost hunter series” from the creators of Jane the Virgin? [Variety]

Jesse “Meth Damon” Plemons was cast in a film about Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton, which also stars LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya. [Deadline]

No more wishing The Boondocks was around to make fun of stupid shit. The show is being rebooted at HBO Max. [Variety]

