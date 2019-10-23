Sasha Velour Wants to Redefine Drag

When most people think of drag, they probably envision a binary transformation. A cisgender man becomes a familiar, exaggerated version of a woman. A cisgender woman is made up to look like a man. Sasha Velour knows that’s only the beginning.



“What I want to do with drag is always to create a character that has fluidity and queerness built into it,” Velour tells Jezebel. “ So I’m not trying to achieve a familiar idea of gender. I’m trying to hopefully achieve some many different new possibilities.”

Velour’s one-queen show, Smoke and Mirrors, explores Velour’s own experiences with gender, fame, and family and is on tour now.