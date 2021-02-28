Saturday Night Live Pays Tribute to All You Psychos Who #SelfCare to Murder Content

Screenshot : YouTube

It’s Friday night. Your boyfriend is out at the bar with his friends. You have the apartment to yourself. We’re in an alternate timeline where the coronavirus pandemic never happened so you’re not wondering why the hell your boyfriend is going to a fucking bar with his goddamn friends .

How do you spend the night?

If you said “watch a murder show”.......can’t relate! B ut I’d guess that a lot of people do if this new Saturday Night Live sketch is any indication.

In “Murder Show, ” the apparent brainchild of castmember Chloe Fineman and SNL writer Dan Bulla, Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, and Kate McKinnon extoll the virtues of watching really upsetting homicidal content as self-care or what have you . “Don’t forget cult shows!” host-slash-musical guest adds Nick Jonas— who was n’t able to bring in as many viewers as Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and Bad Bunny did last week, per Deadline— towards the end.

Watch below.