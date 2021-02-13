Saturday Night Social: Inject This Cinderella Revival Medley Straight Into My Veins

Screenshot : YouTube

With my deepest apologies to André 3000, who once said that “sometimes nostalgia is a cage,” I am very, very into this Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella medley that Brandy made with YouTuber Todrick Hall.



Uploaded to Hall’s channel on Friday to celebrate the 1997 TV musical arriving on Disney+ , the medley features its two stars as they sing and dance their way through a half-dozen of the musical’s most memorable songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”



“ T oday, I am helping my Todrick Hall’s dream come true,” Brandy says in a separate behind-the-scenes video. “ I t really touched his life. I t made him feel like he could do anything. H e was so attracted to musical theater because of the movie, so for him to see a Cinderella that had the same skin tone as he has and to sing and dance, it just really inspired him.”

Advertisement

“It’s just very nostalgic,” says Hall in a later portion of the making-of clip. “All the gay boys were crying. I t’s just a night we will never forget. T hank you, B randy.”

Check it out below ( and watch for cameos from Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters , Jason Alexander, a Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother doll, and even Brandy’s daughter).

