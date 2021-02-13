Saturday Night Social: Inject This Cinderella Revival Medley Straight Into My Veins

With my deepest apologies to André 3000, who once said that “sometimes nostalgia is a cage,” I am very, very into this Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella medley that Brandy made with YouTuber Todrick Hall.
Uploaded to Hall’s channel on Friday to celebrate the 1997 TV musical arriving on Disney+, the medley features its two stars as they sing and dance their way through a half-dozen of the musical’s most memorable songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”
“Today, I am helping my Todrick Hall’s dream come true,” Brandy says in a separate behind-the-scenes video. “It really touched his life. It made him feel like he could do anything. He was so attracted to musical theater because of the movie, so for him to see a Cinderella that had the same skin tone as he has and to sing and dance, it just really inspired him.”
“It’s just very nostalgic,” says Hall in a later portion of the making-of clip. “All the gay boys were crying. It’s just a night we will never forget. Thank you, Brandy.”
Check it out below (and watch for cameos from Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, a Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother doll, and even Brandy’s daughter).
DISCUSSION
This COVID vaccine situation is MADNESS and it’s making me angrier than I already was. So many people I know, who work from home, who can sit their assess in their non-covid-y homes for as long as they want to, have gotten vaccines. Meanwhile, my 70 year old parents, and my immunocompromised, sees hundreds of people from all over the world every day in badly ventilated spaces , has been signed up in 18 different places and is obsessively compulsively refreshing rite aid and giant and everything else self, is on a 12-16 week wait list. It’s like trying to get concert tickets but without anything fun possible.
At least I spent yesterday high as fuck because I have been clenching my jaw so badly I BROKE A DAMN FILLING, so I had to get that fixed. My dentist is a lovely wonderful man, and a wonderful, lovely dentist. But I still have to load myself up on drugs to have any procedure. It was a snoozy, stare-y day. Of drugs. And the dentist’s office sounded like the National while I was high on NO2. Wheee.
Please enjoy, however, the beauty, elegance, and grace, of my tiny dog.