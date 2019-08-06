The visual aspect of the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark trailer is just as nightmarish as you’d predict for a film concocted by Guillermo del Toro based on the book of the same name. Stephen Gammell’s iconic drawings, which I am sure launched a thousand visits to child psychologists around the country, are front and center; faithfully rendered in three-dimensions. If I’d watched it on mute, I am sure I wouldn’t be able to sleep tonight.

Thankfully, the trailer isn’t soundtracked by long, tense silences or sudden bangs, but Lana Del Rey’s cover of “Season of the Witch.” What a nice surprise! It’s moody with an undercurrent of darkness, but soothing enough that I’ve watched it three times and haven’t wet myself once!

The full song will be debuted along with the movie’s theatrical release on Friday. In a statement, Del Toro said,

“I have admired Lana’s music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with ‘Season of the Witch’—that she would use her alchemy to transform it. She is a great artist and has been an amazing partner with us in this adventure. It is an honor for me to have met her.”

I’d like to propose that all horror movie trailers be soundtracked by LDR. It’s not that her music has to be in the movie itself, but I’m tired of being forced to sit through too-scary trailers because they’ve popped up on Hulu while I’m watching Drunk History. I did not sign up to be terrified! If I absolutely have to see a nest of spiders explode out of a boil on someone’s face or an murderous scarecrow chasing his victim through the cornfields, I at least want the fear dulled by Del Rey’s sultry voice.

On entirely separate note, Del Rey also recorded a new song with Jack Antonoff following the weekend’s very real bloodshed, called “Looking for America.” As she wrote on Instagram,

“Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion—but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it.”