Season 2 of The Mandalorian Should LEGALLY Be All About Baby Yoda

For a moment there, it seemed like 2020 was going to be a horrible year. But then the second season of The Mandalorian was announced and there was hope again, hope that a second season would mean more baby Yoda and less of anything resembling a storyline. Just put the child on the screen and let the cameras roll. Disney+ also announced rollout dates for its Marvel spinoff shows centering around Loki, Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Bucky Barnes, and Sam Wilson. But as always, Quibi is not far behind when it comes to new content.



Disney+ is not fucking around. The streaming service announced a second season for The Mandalorian which will air in October and upcoming releases for its Marvel properties Wandavision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which will release in December and August, respectively. [Variety]



Maggie Gyllenhaal will play the role of Elvis Presley’s mom Gladys in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. [Variety]

Tom Hiddleston, who is very sexy and not creepy at all, will star in Netflix’s upcoming political thriller White Stork. Hiddleston will also cash in that Disney check this year as he reprises the role of Loki for Disney+. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Netflix series Dating Around is set to return for a second season. But what about The Circle? [Vulture]

Quibi will have another star-studded series when it launches April 6. John Travolta and Kevin Hart will co-star in Die Hart, a series about a fictional version of Hart working to be an action film star. Interesting choice. [Variety]

Chris Pratt is taking a break from superhero movies and partnering with Antoine Fuqua to develop The Terminal List a new series for MRC Television. [Deadline]



Toni Colette, a global treasure, is set to star in a new Netflix series, Pieces of Her. The series is adapted from Karin Slaughter’s novel of the same name. [Entertainment Weekly]



Patrick Dempsey has left his ABC days fully behind him and is making the jump over to CBS, starring in a new series Ways and Means. Dempsey will also be executive producing. It remains to be decided what his new character’s nickname should be, but I vote for Congressman Cutie. [The Hollywood Reporter]

O’Shea Jackson Jr. will take over Winston Duke’s role as the lead of upcoming Apple series Swaggerafter Duke was injured on set. The series is produced by Kevin Durant, who drew on his experience as a youth basketball star to drive the show’s concept. [The Hollywood Reporter]

