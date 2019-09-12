The hit teen noir Riverdale returns for its fourth season on the CW October 9, and, judging by the trailer, it’s going to be a doozy. Jughead’s dead! Kidding. But maybe not...

Jughead almost died at the end of Season 2 (and arguably many times afterward), and much of the trailer is spent teasing an impending disaster, which could be his death. It’s finally senior year for Jughead, Betty, Archie, and Veronica, and once again no one is safe.



Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger—Betty, Veronica, and Archie standing in the woods in their undergarments, burning their bloodied clothing. Betty says something about never speaking about what happened, and never communicating with each other ever again, suggesting that their unbreakable friendship is over. And Jughead is nowhere in sight. Was it his blood? Is he already dead?



I’m no conspiracy theorist, but I’d like to believe this is the season where Riverdale finally crosses over with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Jughead goes to hell. There was a lot of mysticism and cult-like devil iconography in Season 3—it could happen.