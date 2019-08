She of many melodramatic faces, Viola Davis, will play one of the people she was born to play, First Lady Michelle Obama, in an upcoming Showtime drama set in the White House. According to Deadline, “the series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.” Davis is also, yes, still on How to Get Away with Murder, which ends after this coming sixth season.