Singer Duffy Asks Netflix to Remove 365 Days for 'Glamorizing Rape'

Netflix’s soft porn romance film 365 Days, is still sitting atop the streaming platform’s Top 10 list despite being just an NSFW version of Beauty and the Beast, a much better movie. The film focuses on Massimo, a gangster, and Laura, a woman he kidnaps for a year in an attempt to get her to fall in love with him, because that’s apparently some thing that kidnapping gangsters enjoy for sport.

While the film has been met with mixed reviews, Welsh singer Duffy is absolutely not a fan. According to Deadline, Duffy wrote a letter to Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings asking that the film be removed from the streaming service because of the ways in which it “glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping, and rape.” In February, Duffy revealed in a personal statement that she had been abducted and held against her will for four weeks, during which time she was also raped . Duffy’s open letter to Hastings, which can be read in full here, mentions her own experience and statistics on human trafficking:

I write these words (ones I cannot believe I am writing in 2020, with so much hope and progress gained in recent years), as an estimated 25 million people are currently trafficked around the world, not to mention the untold amounts of people uncounted. Please take a moment to stop and pause, and think about that number, equivalent to almost half the population of England. And of those trafficked annually, no less than 80% are women and girls, and 50% of them are minors.

We all know Netflix would not host material glamorizing pedophilia, racism, homophobia, genocide, or any other crimes against humanity. The world would rightly rise up and scream. Tragically, victims of trafficking and kidnapping are unseen, and yet in ‘365 Days’ their suffering is made into a “erotic drama”, as described by Netflix.

Duffy’s letter ends with a timeless reminder: “When we know better, let us do better.”