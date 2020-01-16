Some Chaotic Suggestions for the New Great British Bake Off Host

Image : Great British Bake Off

On Thursday The Great British Bake Off, my favorite television show to learn about bizarre British pastries (bring it on, “picnic basket pie”), announced that one of the show’s hosts Sandi Toksvig was leaving the show. If only it could have been Paul Hollywood!

That said, there’s a big hole in the show where a new host should be. Variety reports that Channel 4 is now looking for a replacement for Toksvig. We at Jezebel would like to help speed up the process, so we’ve compiled a list of potential candidates:

Me, I’m absolutely ruthless and can’t bake for my life

Mel and Sue, because I miss them

Peppa Pig, which would require sausage rolls to be banished from the competition

Meghan Markle, because I mean seriously what’s she even doing these days?

Hayley from Love Island, who didn’t know

One of the Gallagher brothers, I’m frankly too exhausted to choose between them

Millie Bobby Brown, because she scares me, and just admit it: she scares you too

I hope this helps, Channel 4! Who would you like to see politely critique dainty cakes?