Sonja Morgan Is Still a Lifestyle Brand

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York aired April 2nd Bravo, and what a time to be alive! With franchise favorite Bethenny Frankel gone once again, it’s time for the rest of the cast to step up to the drama plate and deliver the next batch of iconic RHONY screaming matches. To help you prepare, Jezebel is revisiting their highs and lows throughout the years, in 60 seconds or less

Sonja Morgan, a beloved member of that Morgan family, is back on television, sitting in her ivory tower overlooking Columbus Circle. This season may turn out to be the hardest for Sonja, who is usually the epitome of fun and joy—h e r daughter is now off to college and Sonja’s nest is officially empty. But a fter having to sit through a bizarre argument between Dorinda and Tinsley (and Leah’s in-ear coaching) during last week’s premiere, Sonja may be getting more teenage angst than she wanted.