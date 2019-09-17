After committing countless hours and almost all of my Monday and Tuesday evenings since August to sultry summer shenanigans, Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise has met its conclusion. Because there was no episode on Monday night, tonight’s finale will span three hours—the final episode (fantasy suites!), a reunion special, and the announcement of the next Bachelor. (If it’s not Peter, I’m out.)

Who will leave Paradise together? Who will actually get engaged? Who will get engaged and break up off camera? Whose been sliding into Instagram DMs? Who was doing it all for their nascent country music career? The remaining couples are as follows: Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, Demi Burnett and Kristan Haggerty, and Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski. My money is on at least two breakups and many more breakdowns. Specifically, Katie is going to get her heartbroken. Feel free to disagree with me. Let’s discuss!