Lifetime has revived the mid-2000s hot mess parenting train wreck reality television show Supernanny, and we finally have a trailer and release date.

In a ridiculous homage to Taken, Frost answers the call of a family in need. “I’m here because I have a specific set of skills. Skills that I have perfected throughout my entire career,” Frost says . “ If you listen to me now, this whole situation may turn out different for you.”

Oooh, the tension.

“But if you don’t, I will fix that,” Frost says to someone sitting in a black chair.

“Good luck,” the child replies.

Supernanny will premiere on Jan. 1 on Lifetime. I can’t wait to see what nonsense modern parenting and childhood has produced.

Watch the full trailer below:

