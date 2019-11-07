A Supposedly Feminist Website
Television

Supernanny Jo Frost's Toughest of Tough Love Is Coming Back to Our Television Screens

Caitlin Cruz
Filed to:supernanny
1.7K
3
Save
Screenshot: Lifetime (YouTube)

Lifetime has revived the mid-2000s hot mess parenting train wreck reality television show Supernanny, and we finally have a trailer and release date.

In a ridiculous homage to Taken, Frost answers the call of a family in need. “I’m here because I have a specific set of skills. Skills that I have perfected throughout my entire career,” Frost says. “If you listen to me now, this whole situation may turn out different for you.”

Advertisement

Oooh, the tension.

“But if you don’t, I will fix that,” Frost says to someone sitting in a black chair.

“Good luck,” the child replies.

Supernanny will premiere on Jan. 1 on Lifetime. I can’t wait to see what nonsense modern parenting and childhood has produced.

Advertisement

Watch the full trailer below:

Share This Story

More in supernanny

Lifetime Is Bringing Back Supernanny
Miley Cyrus Drinks A Beer, Outrage Follows
The Supernanny Quits, Isn't So Super Anymore