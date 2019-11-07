Lifetime has revived the mid-2000s hot mess parenting train wreck reality television show Supernanny, and we finally have a trailer and release date.
In a ridiculous homage to Taken, Frost answers the call of a family in need. “I’m here because I have a specific set of skills. Skills that I have perfected throughout my entire career,” Frost says. “If you listen to me now, this whole situation may turn out different for you.”
Oooh, the tension.
“But if you don’t, I will fix that,” Frost says to someone sitting in a black chair.
“Good luck,” the child replies.
Supernanny will premiere on Jan. 1 on Lifetime. I can’t wait to see what nonsense modern parenting and childhood has produced.
Advertisement
Watch the full trailer below: