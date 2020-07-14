Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Leaving The Real

Image : Getty

After six seasons and seven years, Tamera Mowry-Housley has announced she is leaving The Real.



Mowry-Housley, who has been a host on the show since its premiere in 2013, wrote about her departure on Instagram:

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” she wrote.

“However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you.”

She noted that her announcement came on the same day that authorities discovered the body of her friend Naya Rivera, and that “I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first.”

Mowry-Housley’s departure comes not long after that of her co-host Amanda Seales, who decided not to renew her contract. The original hosts included Tamar Braxton, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love, and Adrienne Bailon Houghton. Braxton was fired in 2016 and eventually replaced by Seales, who exited just six months later. According to People, Seales denied having issues with any of the hosts but said she was not able to express herself adequately as a Black woman on the show.