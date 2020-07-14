A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Television

Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Leaving The Real

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:Talk shows
Talk showsthe realTamera Mowry-Housley
Save
Illustration for article titled Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Leaving iThe Real/i
Image: Getty

After six seasons and seven years, Tamera Mowry-Housley has announced she is leaving The Real.

Advertisement

Mowry-Housley, who has been a host on the show since its premiere in 2013, wrote about her departure on Instagram:

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Grab a Satisfyer Pro 2 For 60% Off at Ella Paradis
Use the promo code SUMMERTIME

She noted that her announcement came on the same day that authorities discovered the body of her friend Naya Rivera, and that “I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first.”

Mowry-Housley’s departure comes not long after that of her co-host Amanda Seales, who decided not to renew her contract. The original hosts included Tamar Braxton, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love, and Adrienne Bailon Houghton. Braxton was fired in 2016 and eventually replaced by Seales, who exited just six months later. According to People, Seales denied having issues with any of the hosts but said she was not able to express herself adequately as a Black woman on the show.

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Betsy DeVos Demonstrates How Much Of an Idiot She Is On National Television

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Announce Their Breakup on Instagram

At Last, Some Good News: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Lost Money on Their House

Trump, White House Insist Their Systematic Shitting On Dr. Fauci Is Nothing Personal

DISCUSSION