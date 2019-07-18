Image: Getty

In less adroit hands, I’d have no interest in an NBC series about “a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons.” Too close to home, you know? But this is different, because that mayor will be Ted Danson, and the series will be co-written and produced by Tina Fey. Fine, they’ve hit on the one duo I’ll pause my Euphoria reruns for.



According to Variety, Fey will work alongside frequent collaborator Robert Carlock, and the plot will follow Danson following his win as he figures out “what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.” The network was given a 13-episode straight-to-series order, because once you’ve notched seven seasons of 30 Rock and four of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, you pretty much get to do whatever you want.

“We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” Fey and Carlock said in a joint statement.

Danson is currently in the process of wrapping up his role on The Good Place, though no matter what else he does in life, it seems like he will always be known as Sam Malone. I wonder if that bothers him.