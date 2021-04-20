Ted Lasso's Unkillable Optimism & Perfectly Shaped Mustache Could Not Have Returned at a Better Time

Screenshot : Apple TV

This has been a hard week for fans of the beautiful game, as greedy club owners look to form a European Super League in a sport that already has too many leagues to begin with. But whether you call it soccer, football, futbol, or footie, there is one thing we can all agree on: Apple TV’s Ted Lasso is the best thing to happen to soccer since Megan Rapinoe’s parents bought her first set of cleats. So it is extremely fortuitous that during this week, when everyone and their mother suddenly care about the financial structuring of multimillion-dollar sports teams, that Apple would cut through all the noise with a fresh new trailer for the upcoming season of Ted Lasso.

Ted and the gang are back and ironically enough they are also dealing with a change in the league as we are now, with last season’s finale showing Richmond losing their way into relegation. Will the team’s seasoned veteran Roy Kent still be there? Will Jaime Tart ever come back? Will someone on the internet figure out how to replicate Ted Lasso’s cookies so I can finally taste them for myself? The answers are all TBD but what may be most interesting is whether or now Jason Sudeikis will weave in more of his personal life into the second season.

During the first season, a continuous B plot was Lasso’s failing marriage which viewers found out was semi-autobiographical when Sudeikis announced he was splitting up with longtime partner Olivia Wilde. Sudeikis also mentioned several times that the idea of Ted Lasso the character came from Wilde so it will be interesting to see how post-break-up Sudeikis plans to shape post-divorce Ted without the guiding light of his wife. Either way, Ted Lasso’s unkillable optimism and perfectly shaped mustache could not be coming at a better time as we prepare for the second summer of covid or, as I’ve decided to call it, Too Vaxxed Too Furious.

Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres July 23 on Apple TV.