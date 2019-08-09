Image: AP

In wonderful news for me, personally, and the rest of the world too, there’s a documentary in the works about the life of Jackie Collins, bestselling novelist and sister to Joan. The 1980s nostalgia is finally paying off!

Deadline reported on the project, titled Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story and co-financed by AGC Studios, CNN Films, and BBC Arts:

Laura Fairrie is directing the doc biopic which is being produced by John Battsek and Lizzie Gillet of Searching For Sugar Man and One Day In September outfit Passion Pictures. The movie will chart the journey of one of the world’s best-selling novelists whose turbulent life sometimes rivaled the spicy plots she dreamed up for her books. Hollywood Wives scribe Collins (née Jacqueline but known as Jackie), also also an actress, screenwriter and producer, passed away in 2015 after spending the latter decades of her life in LA.

Her books include Hollywood Wives, made into an incredible miniseries by Aaron Spelling in which you can watch pre-Murphy Brown Candace Bergen shoplift due to emotional problems; The Stud, about a stud; and Lady Boss, from which the documentary takes its name, which is about a woman who runs a movie studio. Every one of them is a magnificent pile of absolute bananas. Just try to get this theme song out of your head.

There’s no firm American distribution date set, so in the meantime, please enjoy this incredible clip of Jackie Collins interacting with Barbara Cartland in 1987, in which Cartland straight-up starts some shit.

“Have you ever thought of the effect it has on young people?” she demands Collins answer for her racy novels. The reply: “Yes, they love it.”



