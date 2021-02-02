The Bachelor Bullies Are Dropping Like Flies

Screenshot : ABC/The Bachelor ( Fair Use

Matt James’s season of The Bachelor trucks along, and yet, it somehow still feels like week three. The drama of the show doesn’t involve James at all—in-housing fighting among contestants has driven the season, and on Monday night’s episode, there were finally some repercussions.

First, the cocktail party. James addressed the bullying right away, explicitly repeating the language Katie Thurston used the night before to address the conflict. Instead of enjoying one-on-one time with James, the girls used the evening as an opportunity to call out Victoria Larson (scourge since day one) and Anna Redman (the tormentor behind the “Brittany Galvin is an escort” rumor), and so, he finally decided to send both ladies home, to which I say: good. This shit is exhausting!

But what’s a season of The Bachelor without a villain? After a group date on a farm, James pulled MJ Synder aside and says a woman approached him and labeled her “an antagonist,” and he needed answers. (Viewers have only seen her refer to the original contestants as “Varsity” to the new women’s “JV,” which pales in comparison to the damage done by Larson and Redman. But what are the producers going to do, not exploit a potential disaster?) Galvin interrupted the conversation and Synder went to the rest of the girls asking for an explanation. Jessica Cruz admitted to mentioning MJ’s unfriendly language in conversation with James, which led to a confrontation—Cruz wa s mad Synder didn’t admit to being “an antagonist” in the house; Synder wa s mad Cruz complained to James about her behind her back. Both wer e wrong, but I’m tired, and neither of them are going to win, so let’s just rip the bandaid off, alright?

Advertisement

The show ended with a tease for yet another cocktail party confrontation—James asked Cruz and Snyder to show up early to work through a few things, which never works. They started bickering before The Bachelor even shows up, and... end scene.

Well, not completely, because apparently Heather “never been kissed” Martin from Colton Underwood’s season is joining the group for some reason.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save 40% on Mindful Masks From Onzie

So what’s in store for next week? “We’re past the half way point,” Chris Harrison assured viewers at one point on Monday night, which seems impossible—does James even like any of these women? Not love, just like? During a one-on-one with Rachel Kirkconnell, he said he was “falling in love” with her, but it looked a lot like play-acting . Anyway, I wouldn’t be surprised if both Cruz and Snyder get the boot, as removing both parties has become a new Bachelor tradition. Godspeed, y’all.