The Bachelor Redemption: Now Begins the Chris Harrison Apology Tour

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison’s redemption arc has begun: first stop, Good Morning America.

Speaking with Michael Strahan, Harrison apologized for defending Rachael Kirkconnell—contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, the first ever with a black lead—for attending an Antebellum-themed sorority party in 2018 and for liking a photo containing a confederate flag. “It was a mistake. I made a mistake,” Harrison begins, speaking in a tone familiar to anyone who has seen the host attempt to navigate a dramatic moment on reality television. “I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise.”

He says he was wrong to suggest that there is a difference between attending an Antebellum party in 2018 or 2021 in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette, and for using the term “woke police.” “I am saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was in that interview... I didn’t speak from my heart, which is to say that I stand against all forms of racism,” he continued. “I’m sorry to Rachel Lindsay, and I’m sorry to the Black community.”

Strahan says Harrison has been seeing a “race leader and strategist,” along with “faith leaders and scholars, like Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.”

“Dr. Dyson often talks to me about counsel. Not cancel,” Harrison added. “And that is full accountability, understanding what you didn’t understand, owning that, learning from that, seeking counsel often in the community that you hurt, learning from them, listening, gaining experience, knowledge and moving forward.” I understand what Harrison’s going for here, but it sure does sound like he’s putting the onus on the Black community to teach him about racism. And did he just learn that cancel culture isn’t real?

Anyway, Harrison also said he plans to be back to his old job, so, I guess the dream of a Harrison-less franchise is dead.

When the segment cuts away from the interview, Strahan reveals he felt like he got “nothing more than a surface response” from Harrison, adding, “obviously he is a man who wants to clearly stay on the show, but only time will tell if there’s any meaning behind his words.” Uh, have you seen the show before, bud? Depth doesn’t live there—and neither does true accountability.

