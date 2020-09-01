The Bachelorette's Beca Kufrin Confirms Her Engagement With Garrett 'Blue Lives' Yrigoyen Is Over

Image : Bryan Bedder ( Getty Images )

After months of speculating if The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin (from S eason 14 of the show and also Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s ex-fiancé) had finally ended things with he r new fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen after two years together, Kufrin has finally confirmed it, Us Weekly reports. They are no longer together, and she promises it’s not because he posted a blue thin line on Instagram with a tone-deaf caption in support of police following the murder of George Floyd, or because he liked a bunch of social media posts mocking trans people and undocumented immigrants prior to winning her season. It seems like being partnered to Yrigoyen made Kufrin his crisis management team and girlfriend all in one.

Advertisement

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Kufrin revealed on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast Tuesday. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

She continued, “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.” She added that they have “finally come to terms with it,” and that she is “so grateful… to have had the two-plus years” together.

Advertisement

T here you have it. If it’s ever safe for Bachelor in Paradise to film again, I’d love to see Kufrin try her hand at the franchise another time. She dodged a bullet with Arie, even if it didn’t seem that way at the time. Now is her time to find love. As for Yrigoyen... good riddance?