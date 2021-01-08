The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Discuss a More Diverse Bachelor Future

Tayshia Adams’s chaotic and quarantined season of The Bachelorette will be remembered for a lot of reasons, and miraculously, her engagement to Zac Clark is only one of them. Jezebel caught up with the newly betrothed couple to discuss life post-reality television, but also to talk about what the season meant: Adams is The Bachelor franchise’s second-ever Black lead, a biracial Bachelorette who didn’t shy away from discussing the Black Lives Matter movement on-screen —even when, historically, the show has shied away from nuanced conversation surrounding race.

“I feel like if the opportunity presents itself, that’s definitely a conversation that you should have in any relationship, on camera or off camera,” Adams says of discussing BLM. “It’s really hard to satisfy everybody, but as long as I’m being true to myself, I’m happy with the way that I’m portraying myself, that’s all that really matters. It’s all I can do. Everything else is just out of my control. But I was just happy to be me, and if that resonated with people, then I’m happy that it did.”



“Love comes in all different shapes, shades and sizes, everything,” Adams says. “So I think that we’re all on the right track. Change needs to happen. And the change is happening.”

Watch the full interview above.