The Bachelor's Most Shocking Breakups

Hey you. Yes, you. Will you accept this rose?

Just kidding, get the fuck out of here!

Breakups on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are par for the course—future social media influencers have to lose in order for someone to win. (Those people, too, often become social media influencers, and the cycle repeats itself.) Most of the time, breakups on the show are dramatized for entertainment. Some are not. Some are just brutal. Those are the ones most worth remembering, and so we here at Jezebel have isolated the top three most shocking breakups in Bach history. You’re welcome.

Remember Rozlyn Papa from The Bachelor Season 14, when Chris Harrison told her to pack her bags—saving Jake Pavelka from having to do the dirty work? Or Season 15 of The Bachelorette when Hannah Brown picked Jed Wyatt, and Jed Wyatt picked his secret girlfriend back home, and his budding country music career? Or... dare I even say his name, the Voldemort of The Bachelor franchise: Arie Luyendyk Jr.?

Relive the horror in the video above.