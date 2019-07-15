Screenshot: HBO

When it was announced that Meryl Streep would be joining Big Little Lies season two as Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) mother-in-law Mary Louise, who comes to Monterey to find out what really happened to her son, I had one small question: will these bitches have to murder Meryl?



I mean, the “Monterey Five” as they’re known did kill Celeste’s abusive, rapist husband Perry, after all. The last thing they need is a nosey grandma played incredibly by Meryl Streep to figure out what all the women actually did together, which is cover up Perry’s murder like an accident. But as I watched the first episode, I realized that Mary Louise is a little unhinged herself; she’s rude, she screams, she’s just getting too close to Monterey.

Will someone have to kill Meryl, or will Meryl have to kill someone? Every episode of Big Little Lies Season 2, I’ll rank on a scale of 1 to 10 how close Meryl is to being murdered, or to murdering herself.

Season 2, Episode 6: “The Bad Mother”

1 to 10, how close is Meryl to being murdered: Not even close, though Jane coming over to basically knock down Mary Louise’s door in anger gave me a flicker of hope. Maybe Adam Scott can use all that sad hubby energy to take one for the team? Giving this episode a -10 on a scale of 1 to 10. Meryl is not going to be murdered. Bonnie’s mom better keep one eye open, though!

1 to 10, how close it Meryl to murdering someone: Now that Celeste is calling a very important, mysterious character witness in her custody battle to dispel the idea that Mary Louise is somehow a better mother for “the boys,” maybe we’ll finally figure out how Perry’s brother mysteriously died. I pray that it’s Perry’s dad and we get some soapy insights into Mary Louise’s possibly dark past. I’m giving this episode a 2 in the Meryl-maybe-murdering someone department, but a 7 in the has-Meryl-already-murdered-someone department. I mean, that has to be it, right? Those teeth, for nothing?