The Crown Season Four Trailer Has a Lot of Great Gowns, Beautiful Gowns

Screenshot : Netflix, Youtube

If anyone has ever said to themselves, in their most private of thoughts, “ I wonder what Gillian Anderson would look like in a Margaret Thatcher wig,” then congratulations. You must be fucking magic or something.

Advertisement

The Crown’s newest trailer is here, and with it, a time skip for the Netflix hit, which will move into the Thatcher era for its latest iteration. Season four premieres November 15, and will document the end of the ’70s for the fading British monarchy, who will grapple with the woman who would eventually come to be reviled by all left-leaning and right-thinking Brits: Margaret Thatcher. (Who is still dead, thankfully.)



From the looks of it, the latest season will also dramatize the Falklands War, the Provisional Irish Republican Army and Irish National Liberation Army, and yes, even Prince Charles’ budding relationship with Princess Diana. There’s even a shot of Diana’s iconic Elizabeth and David Emanuel wedding dress, which was famously hand decorated with over 10,000 pearls, complete with a 25-foot train.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Netflix, Youtube

Of course, it wouldn’t be The Crown without an overwhelming amount of broodiness, the majority of scenes painted over with a thick coat of dreary gray.



Screenshot : Netflix, Youtube

And that’s fine! The Crown’s showrunners must understand that its popularity hinges on how well-timed it is for everyone’s November seasonal depression. I won’t speak for most people, but I love to fill myself to the brim with the tragedy of this dying and decrepit monarchy. It works almost as well as the anti-depressants do!

Advertisement

Screenshot : Netflix, Youtube

Thankfully, with the addition of Diana, and the evolution of Princess Margaret into an extremely glamorous party fiend, it appears there will be lots and lots of gowns to enjoy.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Netflix, Youtube

Elizabeth Debicki, who will play Diana, also shows lots of promise in the role. Look how elegantly she hurls that vase!

Advertisement

Screenshot : Netflix, Youtube

The main event, though, is Thatcher. I hope her wig artist has a good therapist, as I would personally never be able to forgive myself for doing this styling job to Gillian Anderson. The Iron Lady rides again!



Advertisement