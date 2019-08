Screenshot: Disney+

After learning that Disney+, the conglomerateā€™s future streaming service, had plans to release onto the world a Lady and the Tramp live-action remake, I was skeptical. Now that the trailer is out, I can cop to being fully onboard. Cats, eat your heart out. The only digital fur technology Iā€™m interested in is learning about is the kind used on these dogs to make them kiss over a plate of spaghetti.

In the trailer for Lady and the Tramp, a real Cocker Spaniel plays the role of Lady, voiced by Tessa Thompson. Lady lives a life of luxury until her owners have a child and put a damper on her plan of being, to quote Tramp (Justin Theroux), the ā€œcenter of their universe.ā€ They galavant around town, as he shows her the world beyond her white picket fence. A mournful version of ā€œBella Notteā€ soundtracks the minute-and-a-half long clip. Iā€™m gonna watch the crap out of it, as soon as I figure out how to get Disney+ without paying for it.

The Lady and the Tramp remake will premiere November 12 on Disney+.

Until then, um, look at this Scottie prancing.