Screenshot: Disney+

After learning that Disney+, the conglomerate’s future streaming service, had plans to release onto the world a Lady and the Tramp live-action remake, I was skeptical. Now that the trailer is out, I can cop to being fully onboard. Cats, eat your heart out. The only digital fur technology I’m interested in is learning about is the kind used on these dogs to make them kiss over a plate of spaghetti.

In the trailer for Lady and the Tramp, a real Cocker Spaniel plays the role of Lady, voiced by Tessa Thompson. Lady lives a life of luxury until her owners have a child and put a damper on her plan of being, to quote Tramp (Justin Theroux), the “center of their universe.” They galavant around town, as he shows her the world beyond her white picket fence. A mournful version of “Bella Notte” soundtracks the minute-and-a-half long clip. I’m gonna watch the crap out of it, as soon as I figure out how to get Disney+ without paying for it.

The Lady and the Tramp remake will premiere November 12 on Disney+.

Until then, um, look at this Scottie prancing.