The Irishman Thinks Your Favorite Superhero Movie Sucks

Do you hear the rumbling underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing around to various showrooms in Los Angeles, yelling on the phone and battling for supremacy on the awards circuit red carpet deathmatch tournament, which climaxes in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Luckily, Jezebel is here to explain all the movies in Oscar contention.

What do you think about superhero movies? Are they cinema, and do they deserve a shot at the Oscars? Martin Scorsese, in making The Irishman, wanted to let the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that he thinks its colossal blockbusters aren’t that interesting or even worth the cultural space they occupy. And he’s right! But have you actually seen The Irishman? It’s like 10 hours long! But similar to Marriage Story, it’s also right there on Netflix, and if you just sat down for a bit maybe you could get through it.



Either way, this video is here to help. Beware of spoilers!