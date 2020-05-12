The Lizzie McGuire Cast and Gordo's Mustache Did a Table Read of the Bra Episode

Screenshot : Disney

I had already been wearing a bra for a year when the seminal 2001 Lizzie McGuire episode “Between a Rock and a Bra Place” first aired on the Disney Channel, so at the time, watching Lizzie and Miranda navigate buying their first bra was super old news. And yet, 19 years later, watching the entire cast come together to do a table read of that very episode is an absolute delight.

Billboard reports that on Monday, the Lizzie McGuire cast virtually got together for the first time in nearly two decades to commemorate “Between a Rock and a Bra Place” with a full table read. Truly, everyone was there: Lalaine, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas (who is an ADULT), Adam Lamberg, Adam Lamberg’s mustache. Apparently, the table read was Thomas’s idea, though Duff aired it on her IGTV (watch here).

I’m hoping this doesn’t replace plans for a Lizzie McGuire reboot of some kind, as I’ve been burned several times before. Still, it was nice to see my old middle school pals, and also to remember what life was like when you could go to the mall.