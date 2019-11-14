This week on The Masked Singer, we were subjected to a blast from the past for whom there is little to no nostalgia: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. He brought with him jokes that maybe would have felt fresh and audacious 20 years ago: He pleaded with the Ladybug to sniff her butt, he presumed Ken Jeong’s lack of sexual chemistry with his panel (because he’s a dork... or Asian?), he cracked that, “Dogs and foxes are natural enemies, much like Robin Thicke and any woman born before the year 2000.” I guess it’s useful that someone pointed out Thicke’s reputation for creepiness, but everyone laughed at the idea that the judge’s age cap is 19? What? I do not mean to sound overly sensitive about a stupid rubber talking dog, but get that coarse humor out of my absurdist family entertainment! Otherwise, a weak episode this week (hello, Kelly Osbourne), though I love that Nicole Scherzinger knows Strangers With Candy. Every week she finds a new way to tell us she’s cool. Try to enjoy the montage.
The Masked Singer's Ladybug is Squashed
Rich Juzwiak
