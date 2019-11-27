The 'Messy, Unlikeable Women' Era of Television Finds a New Subject

Fleabag . Hanna Horvath. Issa Dee. Abbi Abrams and Ilana Wexler. What does our overloaded era of “messy, unlikeable” women on TV need? Tracey Emin, apparently.

British artist Tracey Emin, known for her brash, intimate works across neon work, quilts, and sculpture, is getting the TV treatment. Deadline reports the story of Emin making her seminal work “My Bed” will be an episode of the Sky Channel’s Urban Myths show, a comedy series that depicts whether famous cultural myths are true or not. The Windsors star Morgana Robinson will play Emin in the one-off episode.

Advertisement

“My Bed” is literally Emin’s bed, suspended in time after suffering from a bad break-up. Littered with tissues, empty vodka bottles, condoms, and other bits of trash from her room, it was a work of “confessional” art about being a ~messy woman~ that naturally pissed a lot of critics off. Something tells me Emin’s story will feel right at home in the current television landscape .