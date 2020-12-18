The Morning Show Halts Production After Staffer Tests Positive for Covid-19

Image : David Livingston ( Getty Images )

The Morning Show, which is also a bad show, is now a show on pause. E! reports that a crew member tested positive for covid-19 this week.

Advertisement

Sources tell E! that after the positive result, a shoot planned for Thursday was canceled . The outlet also reports that people have appropriately isolated and that another series of tests today will determine if it was a false positive. Sadly for crew members, production had only just resumed in October, after Apple TV+ called a stop in March amid restrictions on Hollywood sets.



No word yet on what is up with stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon—or Billy Crudup for that matter—but w ith a break in production, it might also be useful for production to iron out a few wrinkles from the first season, like why Jennifer Aniston’s character cried so much, or where Reese Witherspoon’s character got so many leather jackets. When and if the show resumes filming, they might even score another monologue like this one, in which Aniston screamed at her daughter: “I broke my fucking vagina with that big, fucking head of yours. And I had to be surgically sewn back together.” That, at least, deserved an Emmy.