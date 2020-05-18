The Most Brutal Reunion Reads on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Each season, Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates, dressed in their Sunday best, reunite to settle unfinished business. It’s their turn to revisit drama, squash beef—a time to gather and get gathered, so to speak. But each season, the Housewives reunion becomes more three-act tragedy than kumbaya.



They’ve also set the stage for some of the most memorable insults and reads in reality TV history. Let’s revisit 12 seasons of peach-holders launching attacks so vicious you’ll need to check your pulse.