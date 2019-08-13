Image: Getty

Diana, the musical about the Princess of Wales that debuted earlier this year at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, is coming to Broadway in March 2020.

The New York Times reported on this latest development. The show has some big names involved: “The director of ‘Diana,’ Christopher Ashley, won a Tony Award for his direction of ‘Come From Away,’ and the ‘Memphis’ writers Joe DiPietro and David Bryan also penned the book, music and lyrics for this production.” A critic for the LA Times reviewed the production:

Although castle gates figure prominently on David Zinn’s set, the hard-charging musical ensemble, which at times seems on the brink of doo-wop, kept transporting me back to “Memphis” and its Broadway rundown of the birth of rock ’n’ roll. On the bright side, “Diana,” staged by La Jolla Playhouse artistic director Christopher Ashley, has a lively sense of humor about itself. The tone is ironic, the pulse is fast-moving and the tragic ending isn’t milked for tears. The show doesn’t work but that hardly matters these days for a musical that can draw in the tourist masses.

This comes on top of the news that, also in March, Brooks Atkinson Theatre will be welcoming Six, “which turns the notorious six wives of Henry VIII into a pop girl group à la The Spice Girls,” EW reported. Big spring for Broadway, and also for me, personally!

