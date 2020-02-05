The Real Clown in Joker Is Me, for Sitting Through All Two Hours of It

Do you hear the rumbling underfoot? That’s the sound of a thousand stylists in chunky sneakers rushing around to various showrooms in Los Angeles, yelling on the phone and battling for supremacy on the awards circuit red carpet deathmatch tournament, which climaxes in two weeks at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Luckily, Jezebel is here to explain all the movies in Oscar contention.

There was a meme that was briefly popular among TikTok- friendly teens and adults who want to look cool on the internet: enterprising individuals would paint themselves to look like clowns while revealing an embarrassing personal anecdote that they were particularly ashamed of. I thought about that army of internet clowns frequently while watching Joker and on the drive over to the nearest Party City, and while handing the cashier my debit card, and while walking around the next week dressed like a clown myself. If you’ve never watched Joker, don’t worry, the joke is on me! Watch above. There are spoilers!

Producer: Lisa Fischer, Senior Producer: Jennifer Perry, Editor: Michael Pasquariello