The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reminds Us: Don't Hustle the Hustler

Who is the shadiest, most powerful, and most spiteful of them all? This is Jezebel’s definitive power ranking for Season 1o of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

The season finale brought absolutely no resolution to the Brandi Glanville rumors, but the ladies wasted no time taking sides. Denise deserted Dorit and Garcelle—her fiercest defenders—puzzling everyone, including producers. And Sutton gave Brandi a brief but much-needed lesson in etiquette, while Lisa played Nancy Drew, unraveling Denise’s plot to control the narrative this season.