The Road to RuPaul's Drag Race Is All About Growth

RuPaul’s Drag Race will commence its 12th season on Friday, which is great news for almost everybody who likes drama and also fun. In advance of this momentous occasion, the girls came through the Jezebel studio to answer some questions about the long, hard road to the Werk Room under some very bright lights.



Auditioning for the show is either a three-day affair or the journey of a lifetime, according to the girls, but much like life, everyone’s path is different! “The audition process was probably the most painstaking, exhausting thing other than preparing for the actual show itself,” says Brita Filter . “I had all of New York City holding my goddamn phone trying to record me.” Ma’am, respectfully, we appreciate the effort!

RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on Vh1.