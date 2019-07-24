Fred Durst, who I initially confused with Robert Durst even though I literally once owned a Limp Bizkit CD, is once again (see below) back in the director’s chair with Fanatic, a crazed stalker-thriller starring John Travolta.

Aside from fronting the most pervasive rap rock band of the late ‘90s, Durst is also fancies himself a Film Guy. Did you know he directed not only several Puddle of Mudd videos, but also the poorly-received drama The Education of Charlie Banks, featuring Shouts and Murmurs writer Jesse Eisenberg? Now, he’s given John Travolta serial killer hair, a wardrobe full of loud print shirts and made him a stalker named Moose who goes full Misery on the object of his obsession, who HOLY SHIT is played by DEVON SAWA. Please enjoy this official summary:

Moose is a rabid movie fan who is obsessed with his favorite celebrity action hero, Hunter Dunbar. When he is cheated out of his opportunity to finally meet Hunter, Moose gets a little help from his friend Leah, a well-connected paparazzi photographer, who knows how to find celebrity homes. Moose turns to stalking to get the celebrity interaction he feels he deserves, and while harmless at first, Moose’s actions begin to take a dark turn as his obsession grows stronger. As the visits continue to escalate, Hunter Dunbar finds himself in increasing danger.

That haircut—the ultra-short bowl cut—should be enough to land someone on a government watchlist, not that that would have helped poor Hunter. The movie is loosely based on Durst’s own experience with a stalker, though I think the tied-to-the-bed part is where reality ends and Kathy Bates begins. However, had I had the time, resources, and ability to reach the pedals of my mom’s car, it could also have plausibly been based on my psychotic obsession with Sawa after I laid on eyes on him for the first time in the Oscar-award winning film (in my heart), Now and Then. Now that I think about it, I am 99 percent sure I owned at least one of those shirts, and maybe had that haircut.