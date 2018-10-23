There are so many reasons to cry on Terrace House, the Japanese reality show about six strangers living together while preparing simple curries and trying to date one another. You cry because your girlfriend has callously prepared and eaten the meat you were saving for yourself and you are no longer sure if your desires are compatible, because a housemate is leaving and you regret not taking her to Disneyland, because your housemate has accused you of being unfocused about your future even though you explained to him that you want to open your own coffee shop and community space that you will also design yourself. Life is long, sometimes beautiful, often hard. Why not cry about it all?



Producer: Lisa Fischer