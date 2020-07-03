The Wildest Real Housewives Vacations, Ranked

Who’s the shadiest, most powerful, most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Real Housewives. Results are tallied, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

Since most of us will not be traveling this summer, it’s best to take a trip down memory lane by reliving some of the best vacation moments from The Real Housewives past. From the time the New York women visited “Scary Island” to the Atlanta excursion to Anguilla, whenever these ladies get on a plane together, you know chaos will ensue. Sit back, grab a (homemade) Mai Tai and enjoy our picks for the most iconic trips across the Housewives franchises. Just don’t you ever talk about my husband!