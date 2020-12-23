The Year in Re-Drew: Drew Barrymore Loves Everything So Here Are Some Things She Loves

If our entirely too-close reading The Drew Barrymore has proven anything it’s that its host, Drew Barrymore, is enthusiastic. Sometimes it’s to a frightening degree. In her own words, she loves everything. Her heart is the size of Venus. For our end-of-year review of a show that has brought at least two of us (Drew and me) nonstop joy, below is a supercut of some of the things that Drew proclaimed to love during the first 15 weeks of The Drew Barrymore Show.
As I’ve watched, I’ve collected virtually every example of things Drew Barrymore loves (though I did miss some of the times she told a guest, “I love you,” since those clips would have just been repetitive, but trust that she tells most of them that she loves them). Had I included all of what I collected in the video, it would have run for about 30 minutes. Maybe one day you’ll get my Snyder cut of this. In the meantime, I’ve typed out a relatively comprehensive (though again, not quite complete) of things Drew Barrymore has professed to love on her show. Here you go, happy holidays:
A beautiful sandwich (one of life’s great pleasures)
A before and after
A big wedge of cheese
A bleu cheese with honey
A compass
A festive food or beverage that gets us in the Halloween spirit
A good Buick
A good fart joke
A good purse-friendly makeup
A good scrub
A good segue
A good Sharpie
A good, “Oh hi, California”
A guest’s curly hair
A Halloween costume of a beach ball
A Halloween costume of Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe
A la plancha
A ladder in her studio’s basement
A little harissa paste
A little hot glue
A mystery
A risotto
A social experiment
A spray bottle
A suit jacket from Collection By Michael Strahan
A surprise
A tool belt
All the frightening [food noises] delicious foods we can make
An all ages party and everyone’s invited
An egg salad
An uplifting story
Animals
Ann Arbor
Art
Asking questions to people and if they want to ask her anything
Baby Boom
Barbecue
Beekeepers
Being in James Corden’s orbit
Billy Eichner
Blue
Board games
Bob Barker
Bread
Business
Cake
Canada
Candy
Carla Hall
Carol Burnett
Checkers
Chocolate chili splatter cake (even though she isn’t sure what it is)
Christian Siriano
Comedy
Comfort food
Costumes
Dating coach Damona Hoffman’s advice
Debbie Gibson
Debbie Gibson’s approach to things that produce that frown mentality
Derby
Design
Design by Drew
Design dilemmas
Deviled eggs
Doing chores around the house
Drew Scarymore
Eating food on this show
Eggs and peanut butter
Eitan Bernath
Everything
Everything that Lily Collins does
Experiencing and appreciating cultures through foods
Fanny packs
Food
Fridays
Funny
Funny women
Games
Garlic
Getting inspired
Ginger
Giving gifts
Gloria Estefan
Gordon Ramsay
Halloween
Halloween week
Hearing a good ghost story
Her life
Honest
Hot glue
How Gwyneth Paltrow co-parents
Hubie Dubois
Human interest
Human mood boards
Humanity
Information
James Corden’s spirit and his journey
Jane Fonda
Jane Lynch
Jay Shetty
Jemele Hill
Jessica Alba
Jonah Larson
José Andrés’s olive oil
Kids’ rooms
Kids’ worlds
Kristen Bell
Latkes
Laughing with Chelsea Handler
Laura Benanti as Melania Trump on Colbert
Learning new things
LG
Lily Collins
Losing her voice from the show
Love
Love stories
Mayonaise
Mondays
Morning Boost on the Today show
Mothers and daughters
Mountain Valley Spring Water
Mustard
Never Been Kissed
News
Nicole Richie
One guest’s three triplet boys
Online shopping
Paddle-boarding
Paper
Paprika
Pasta
People
Pets wearing people’s clothes
Plants
Playing Scrabble
Pop culture
Puppies
Rainbows
Reading books with her girls
Redheads
Reviewing things
Romantic comedies
Sadistic reflexology
Scream
Scream 5
Sharing her favorite products
Sharing stuff
Sharon Stone
Siracha
So many things
Sofia Vergara
Space
Stains
Stamps
Talking about relationships
Taylor Swift
Teachers
That Chloe Fineman always commits
That Dr. Phil got dogs
That Emily Estefan says, “We come from so much privilege”
That everyone she works with puns her name with everything
That Henry Winkler can go and channel a feeling that he had when he was younger
That one of her guests loves energy
That one of her guests said the word “community”
That sunken living rooms are making a comeback
That we’re all allowed to like different things
The animation for her show’s Taco Newsday feature
The company Kiehl’s
The concept of sharing a platform with amazing women
The herbaciousness of a pizza from Chicago
The mantra “Make it personal”
The moon
The name of Nicole Richie’s bearded dragon, Speedy
The parenting wisdom of Jason Sudeikis
The Showcase Showdown
The sky
The smell of hot glue in the morning
The Social Dilemma
The tapestry of Stanley Tucci’s career
The way Andrew Rannells talks about rejection
The way that Emily Estefan talks about the balance, that we need to be experiencing life not just through a portal
The way that melon pairs with meat
The way that Stephen Colbert has religion in his show
Therapy
This job
This soup (that she made with Rachael Ray)
This time of year (the holiday season)
Tiki Barber’s whole career
To cozy up with her hot tea (actually she hates hot tea)
Tom Greene
Tom Greene’s parents
Two Funny Mamas
Warm exchanges with people
Watching foliage
Wawa
What James Corden does
What veterinarian influencer Evan Antin does
When a little spark ignites a fire
When everybody brings their doggies to work
When funny is true to life
When one of her guests said, “Divide and conquer”
When the client tells her not only what they do like but sometimes even knowing what they don’t like is really helpful
Women
You
