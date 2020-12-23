The Year in Re-Drew: Drew Barrymore Loves Everything So Here Are Some Things She Loves

Screenshot : The Drew Barrymore Show

If our entirely too-close reading The Drew Barrymore has proven anything it’s that its host, Drew Barrymore, is enthusiastic. Sometimes it’s to a frightening degree. In her own words, she loves everything. Her heart is the size of Venus. For our end-of-year review of a show that has brought at least two of us (Drew and me) nonstop joy, below is a supercut of some of the things that Drew proclaimed to love during the first 15 weeks of The Drew Barrymore Show.

As I’ve watched, I’ve collected virtually every example of things Drew Barrymore loves (though I did miss some of the times she told a guest, “I love you,” since those clips would have just been repetitive, but trust that she tells most of them that she loves them). Had I included all of what I collected in the video, it would have run for about 30 minutes. Maybe one day you’ll get my Snyder cut of this. In the meantime, I’ve typed out a relatively comprehensive (though again, not quite complete) of things Drew Barrymore has professed to love on her show. Here you go, happy holidays:

A beautiful sandwich (one of life’s great pleasures)

A before and after

A big wedge of cheese

A bleu cheese with honey

A compass

A festive food or beverage that gets us in the Halloween spirit

A good Buick

A good fart joke

A good purse-friendly makeup

A good scrub

A good segue

A good Sharpie

A good, “Oh hi, California”

A guest’s curly hair

A Halloween costume of a beach ball

A Halloween costume of Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe

A la plancha

A ladder in her studio’s basement

A little harissa paste

A little hot glue

A mystery

A risotto

A social experiment

A spray bottle

A suit jacket from Collection By Michael Strahan

A surprise

A tool belt

All the frightening [food noises] delicious foods we can make

An all ages party and everyone’s invited

An egg salad

An uplifting story

Animals

Ann Arbor

Art

Asking questions to people and if they want to ask her anything

Baby Boom

Barbecue

Beekeepers

Being in James Corden’s orbit

Billy Eichner

Blue

Board games

Bob Barker

Bread

Business

Cake

Canada

Candy

Carla Hall

Carol Burnett

Checkers

Chocolate chili splatter cake (even though she isn’t sure what it is)

Christian Siriano

Comedy

Comfort food

Costumes

Dating coach Damona Hoffman’s advice

Debbie Gibson

Debbie Gibson’s approach to things that produce that frown mentality

Derby

Design

Design by Drew

Design dilemmas

Deviled eggs

Doing chores around the house

Drew Scarymore

Eating food on this show

Eggs and peanut butter

Eitan Bernath

Everything

Everything that Lily Collins does

Experiencing and appreciating cultures through foods

Fanny packs

Food

Fridays

Funny

Funny women

Games

Garlic

Getting inspired

Ginger

Giving gifts

Gloria Estefan

Gordon Ramsay

Halloween

Halloween week

Hearing a good ghost story

Her life

Honest

Hot glue

How Gwyneth Paltrow co-parents

Hubie Dubois

Human interest

Human mood boards

Humanity

Information

James Corden’s spirit and his journey

Jane Fonda

Jane Lynch

Jay Shetty

Jemele Hill

Jessica Alba

Jonah Larson

José Andrés’s olive oil

Kids’ rooms

Kids’ worlds

Kristen Bell

Latkes

Laughing with Chelsea Handler

Laura Benanti as Melania Trump on Colbert

Learning new things

LG

Lily Collins

Losing her voice from the show

Love

Love stories

Mail

Mayonaise

Mondays

Morning Boost on the Today show

Mothers and daughters

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mustard

Never Been Kissed

News

Nicole Richie

One guest’s three triplet boys

Online shopping

Paddle-boarding

Paper

Paprika

Pasta

People

Pets wearing people’s clothes

Pinterest

Plants

Playing Scrabble

Pop culture

Puppies

Rainbows

Reading books with her girls

Redheads

Reviewing things

Romantic comedies

Sadistic reflexology

Scream

Scream 5

Sharing her favorite products

Sharing stuff

Sharon Stone

Siracha

So many things

Sofia Vergara

Space

Stains

Stamps

Talking about relationships

Taylor Swift

Teachers

That Chloe Fineman always commits

That Dr. Phil got dogs

That Emily Estefan says, “We come from so much privilege”

That everyone she works with puns her name with everything

That Henry Winkler can go and channel a feeling that he had when he was younger

That one of her guests loves energy

That one of her guests said the word “community”

That sunken living rooms are making a comeback

That we’re all allowed to like different things

The animation for her show’s Taco Newsday feature

The company Kiehl’s

The concept of sharing a platform with amazing women

The herbaciousness of a pizza from Chicago

The mantra “Make it personal”

The moon

The name of Nicole Richie’s bearded dragon, Speedy

The parenting wisdom of Jason Sudeikis

The Showcase Showdown

The sky

The smell of hot glue in the morning

The Social Dilemma

The tapestry of Stanley Tucci’s career

The way Andrew Rannells talks about rejection

The way that Emily Estefan talks about the balance, that we need to be experiencing life not just through a portal

The way that melon pairs with meat

The way that Stephen Colbert has religion in his show

Therapy

This job

This soup (that she made with Rachael Ray)

This time of year (the holiday season)

Tiki Barber’s whole career

To cozy up with her hot tea (actually she hates hot tea)

Tom Greene

Tom Greene’s parents

Two Funny Mamas

Warm exchanges with people

Watching foliage

Wawa

What James Corden does

What veterinarian influencer Evan Antin does

When a little spark ignites a fire

When everybody brings their doggies to work

When funny is true to life

When one of her guests said, “Divide and conquer”

When the client tells her not only what they do like but sometimes even knowing what they don’t like is really helpful

Women

You