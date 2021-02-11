These People Are Obsessed With Kim Cattrall

Image : Vince Bucci/AFP ( Getty Images )

Another day passes, and with it, some tumbleweeds, attached to which are even more fleeting bits of news concerning this god forsaken Sex and the City reboot. No surprise, this one’s also about Kim Cattrall.

The lady who famously implie d Sarah Jessica Parker is a bully is famously not coming back for the HBO Max “revival.” Some wondered if writers planned to kill her character Samantha with coronavirus, while others thought it might be a glamorous death, like a yachting accident in Dubai. (OK , maybe that one is just me.) But it seems the big wigs at HBO have other, more mundane plans. In an intrerview with TV Line, the network’s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, claimed:

“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life. […] They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Looks like won’t need to hold that candlelight vigil for her after all, considering she wasn’t lost at sea, and whatnot. The answer i s much simpler : She just turned 50, and her rude friends stopped being friends with her.

