The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the third in the Star Wars sequel trilogy—following 2015's The Force Wakens and 2017's The Last Jedi—has dropped, and it looks like C-3PO, the beloved robot who is not R2D2 or whatever BB-8 is, will soon die. Probably by murder.



Were it not for J.J. Abrams and the crew responsible for the sequel series, Kylo Ren would have never confused us, sexually. Han Solo would still be alive, and killing your idols is almost always a healthy thing to do. If they want to murder the golden, lanky, sentient Oscar statue of a robot whom I’ve adored since childhood, just get on with it. From the trailer, it seems obvious:

Screenshot : Walt Disney Studios

Yikes.

Screenshot : Walt Disney Studios

Yikes!



Screenshot : Walt Disney Studios

DigitalSpy says:



C-3PO has to say goodbye to Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, and R2-D2 because his memory is going to go all the way back to prequel timing (19 years before the Battle of Yavin, for those who are counting) which is long before he came into contact with any of them. Even his memories of R2 will be highly limited.

Whatever that means. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theaters December 20.