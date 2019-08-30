Y/N Y/N is a guide to the week’s music releases based on our highly scientific, non-subjective Yes/No rating system.

Y: Skrillex, Boys Noize, and Ty Dolla $ign, “Midnight Hour” - The last time we heard the increasingly versatile Skrillex and the... also increasingly versatile Ty Dolla $ign together, it was on “The Distance,” the highlight of Mariah Carey’s 2018 album Caution. And now, for something completely different, is a storming house throwback, “Midnight Hour” that my editor Julianne said was “so American-takes-on-British-music in the best way” for referencing vintage garage house (a British genre that referenced American dance music itself). She is smart and right and this song bangs as Ty glides over it with soul. This is one of them that makes you want to say, “They don’t make ‘em like this anymore,” except obviously they do. —Rich Juzwiak

Nah: Blink-182, “Darkside” - While it is impressive that Mark Hoppus has maintained the same vocal tone for... decades now (?), this song is boring! I hate to be ageist, but it feels like they should have grown out of writing songs like this! Unless it is for a children’s movie! Is this for a children’s movie?! —Maria Sherman

Yah: Lana Del Rey, “Doin’ Time” (music video) - Godzilla, eat your heart out. In the official music video for Lana Del Rey’s “Doin’ Time,” the queen of Summertime Sadness is larger than life, navigating downtown Los Angeles while blown up to the size of a skyscraper. She’s not a monster, though she has the strength of one. Really makes you think. About something. Maybe. —MS

Yes: Miranda Lambert, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” - Finally, an anthem for being a dirtbag. Just kidding, this is more or less a joyful country-pop song that theorizes that your little fuckups are temporary and aren’t worth suffering over, which I also like. It’s fun! —MS

Eh: Charli XCX ft. Haim, “Warm” - Charli XCX is probably the only artist I stan for, but as much as I love her I know she’s bound to have some misses. That’s how I feel when I listen to “Warm,” despite the Haim feature. It sounds surprisingly toned down compared to her usual brand of blown-out, glitchy pop. - Hazel Cills